Robert E. Lee statue trial to begin on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for this Monday, Oct. 19.

The case is in connection to a lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue.

The plaintiffs are arguing against removing the statue from Monument Avenue.

The judge is expected to hear opening arguments and then move on to witness testimony.

Expected witnesses for the Commonwealth are:

Dr. Ed Ayers an award-winning historian, professor and former President of the University of Richmond. Dr. Ayers has been studying and teaching American history for over 40 years.

Professor Kevin Gaines, the inaugural Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia. His current research is on the problems and projects of racial integration in the US during and after the civil rights movement.

Expected witnesses for the plaintiffs are:

Teresa Roane an archivist for the United Daughters of the Confederacy

Alexander Wise, the founding President of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, former Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, former board member of both the Civil War Preservation Trust and the Museum of the Confederacy

The trial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Richmond Circuit Court.

