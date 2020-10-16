Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approve additional staff to fire and rescue

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Following a request in August, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its budget this week to hire more staff for the county’s fire and rescue department.

Just two months ago, Fire Chief Tim Williams asked the county to hire 14 additional full-time crew members to help respond to emergencies throughout the county.

At the time, he said not all stations are staffed 24/7 and when one department can not respond to a call, it puts a burden on others.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its budget on Tuesday night for $1.1 million, part of which will go toward staffing changes across the county.

Of this amount, $518,000 will go to fire and rescue to hire three shift commanders and additional staff at the Mount Jackson and Conicville stations.

Chief Williams said this will now allow the Conicville Fire Department to be staffed seven days a week as opposed to just five days a week.

“The whole goal here isn’t us the whole goal is the citizens," Chief Williams said. "Basically what we’re trying to do is to ensure to the best of our ability that we have available resources when they have a need.”

The county expects to have those new positions filled by the start of next year and to budget for the additional staff members for the 2021-2022 budget.

“I think this will help balance our system for several years, so I think this will provide exactly what the citizens,” Chief Williams said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.