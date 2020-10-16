Advertisement

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reported a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This comes after Shenandoah County Schools returned to a hybrid learning model for its students and faculty.

According to the dashboard, one student tested positive for COVID-19 at Sandy Hook Elementary, Strasburg High School, W.W. Robinson Elementary and Triplett Tech.

One staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Central High School and at Stonewall Jackson High School.

