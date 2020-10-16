Staunton extends and expands ‘Dine Out in Downtown’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton announced the extension of the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through the new year and expanded it to include shopping over the holiday season.

Each weekend, Beverly Street is closed off to make more room for outdoor dining.

Sheryl Wagner is the director of tourism for Staunton and said the outdoor dining has helped many businesses stay open over the last few months.

“That is what we are about. Our small businesses, our tight community. We need the folks around us to support those small businesses,” Wagner said.

Zynodoa on Beverly Street provides outdoor dining every weekend.

“It’s a lifesaver. Honestly, it has allowed us to return to normal volume on the weekend,” said General Manger Jessica Goode.

Goode said without outdoor dining the restaurant would be limited to 40 seats inside.

“That would be difficult to survive on just that, so we are very thankful to the city allow us to have the outdoor dining through January,” Goode explained.

Wagner said while participating in Shop and Dine out in Downtown, it is important to be safe.

“Wear your mask, keep your social distancing, and enjoy yourself,” Wagner said.

For more information on Shop and Dine out in Downtown, click here.

