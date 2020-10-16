Timeout with TJ: Episode 19 - Donnie Coleman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 19 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by East Rockingham High School football head coach Donnie Coleman. They discuss East Rock preparing for the 2021 spring season, how Coleman became the program’s head coach, and where he learned to design high-scoring offenses. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Coleman discusses who he believes are the top five players in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, his favorite NFL team.

