Timeout with TJ: Episode 19 - Donnie Coleman

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 19 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by East Rockingham High School football head coach Donnie Coleman. They discuss East Rock preparing for the 2021 spring season, how Coleman became the program’s head coach, and where he learned to design high-scoring offenses. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Coleman discusses who he believes are the top five players in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, his favorite NFL team.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

