Advertisement

USDA offers second assistance program to farmers

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is aimed to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corn field
Corn field(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United States Department of Agriculture is offering another assistance program to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is to help with any marketing issues brought about by the pandemic.

Most farming sectors are eligible including produce, grain, beef, dairy, and hog among others. But, contract growers for poultry, and hay and pasture products do not qualify.

"We really want, that’s what FSA’s mission is, is to help farmer’s continue farming and to help beginning farmers start farming,” Heather Trobaugh, County Executive Director in the Rockingham-Page FSA office, said.

Applications will be accepted until December 11th.

For more information you can visit your local Farm Service Agency or head to the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hauntings with Hood: Glen’s Fair Price Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since 2006, Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours has told the many stories of paranormal happenings in downtown Harrisonburg and one of those stories involves two store owners who said they are haunted by their parents. Over the many years of the tour, Lisa Ha has been the director and guide to tell each story of unexplained mysteries in downtown Harrisonburg. “There are a lot of supernatural happenings here in Harrisonburg," Ha said. "Part of it is the history, part of it was from the civil war that was nearby.” Unfortunately, this year the ghost tour is not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but normally the tour would take you to stops at night like at the ICE House and Joshua Wilton House to tell the stories of strange happenings. Ha said she enjoys telling these stories because it’s a way to share history, and over the years the tour has grown to encompass all of downtown. “There’s just too many ghost stories to share in just one hour, and they all have a personal connection to someone I’ve met on the tour,” Ha said. One of those stories involves one family and two store locations on North Main Street. Since 1941, Glen’s Fair Price has served the community in downtown Harrisonburg, but in 2004 after Glen Stiteler and his wife passed away, his children decided it was time to move the store to a bigger space. This is not the first time the store had moved, but it was the first move under new ownership. “Overnight while we were moving everything out, we would be in the basement and you’d hear walking upstairs," Gary Stiteler, Glen’s son, said. "When we’d slip upstairs we thought we left the door unlocked or something but no one was up there.” Stiteler said the old space was located at 187 N Main St. and at one point served as a church, as well as a clinic during the Civil War. He said throughout the move he and his sister would hear what sounded like someone running up and down the steps and lights flickering in the basement, on and off, but no one was around. The biggest scare came to the brother and sister when they had hired a painter to touch up the inside of the current space of Glen’s Fair Price Store. Stiteler said at this time nothing had been moved into the building yet, and the only thing that filled the space was shelving. “One day the painter came over and said ‘who set that cologne on the sink over there in the bathroom?’ and we said ‘we don’t know what you’re talking about,’" Stiteler said. "So we came over here with her and when we got over here we found a bottle of cologne, which is what my mother used all the time.” Stiteler said they believe that his parents are still watching over both stores closely and believe these unexplained mysteries are coming from their spirits. He said since the move, it has been some time since they’ve heard of any activity, but he believes the cologne bottle was a sign from his mother that she was okay with the move. As you walk into Glen’s Fair Price today, a picture of Stiteler’s parents hangs on the door. Ha said there are many other ghost stories just like this one in downtown Harrisonburg, and although the tour is postponed this year, the tour will be back in 2021 to frighten you. Until then, you can always visit local shops and ask about their ghost story in Harrisonburg. Check out last week’s Hauntings with Hood at the American Hotel in Staunton here.

State

Robert E. Lee statue trial to begin on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for Monday.

Staunton

Staunton extends and expands ‘Dine Out in Downtown’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The City of Staunton announced the extension of the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through the new year and expanded it to include shopping over the holiday season.

News

JMU professor faces backlash from tweet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU and some student groups are addressing a tweet from a JMU professor after it had some in the university community upset.

Latest News

News

Evening weather 10-16-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz

Local

Experts say seasonal depression during the pandemic will be common

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Shepard said the isolation from the pandemic can cause SAD to be more common or prevalent in the coming seasons.

News

Man killed in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia State Police has released additional information about the motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3:03 p.m. According to officials, a 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 252 when it ran off the left side of the road, continued down an embankment and came to a rest on Cale Springs Road. The motorcyclist, John D. Spitler Jr., 58, of Brandywine, W. Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

News

Staunton extends and expands Dine Out in Downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Staunton announced they would extend the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through the new year. The city also expanded the iniative to include shopping over the holiday season. Each weekend Beverly Street is closed off to make more room for outdoor dining. Sheryl Wagner is the director of tourism for the city and said the outdoor dining has helped many businesses stay open over the last few months. "That is what we are about. Our small businesses, our tight community. And we need the folks around us to support those small businesses. " Zynodoa on Beverly Street provides outdoor dining every weekend. “It’s a lifesaver honestly it has allowed us to return to normal volume on the weekend,” said General Manger Jessica Goode. Goode said without outdoor dining the restaurant would be limited to 40 seats inside. “That would be difficult to survive on just that so we are very thankful to the city allow us to have the outdoor dining through January,” Goode explained. Wagner said while participating in Shop and Dine out in Downtown it is important to be safe. “Wear your mask, keep your social distancing, and enjoy yourself,” Wagner said. For more information on Shop and Dine out in Downtown, click here.

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginians have the opportunity to have a say in the way districts are drawn in the state by voting on a referendum on the 2020 ballot. The Virginia General Assembly is currently responsible for drawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts. “How those seats are drawn can give an advantage or a disadvantage to a particular group or a particular incumbent, or a particular candidate, or a particular political party,” Laura van Assendelft, a political science professor at Mary Baldwin University, said. Because the two political parties are so ideologically different, van Assendelft said people feel more concerned about which party might have control overdrawing the lines. Most states are required to draw new congressional lines every ten years, following the U.S. Census. Since 2020 is a Census year, van Assendelft said a lot is at stake. When voting this election cycle, Virginians have the opportunity to vote to transfer the redistricting power to a 16-member commission, made up of eight legislators, including two Senate and two House Republicans, and with two Senate and two House Democrats, along with eight citizens. Legislators would recommend those eight people, but retired circuit court judges would be selecting them. “There’s a perception of increased diversity in terms of who is drawing the lines,” van Assendelft said. van Assendelft said some people might be reluctant to vote in favor of the amendment, though, if they feel their political party is going to draw those lines. Once new maps are agreed upon, the Virginia General Assembly would vote to pass into law or reject them. “If something egregious comes out of that process, the General Assembly could still veto those maps, and so then it would go to the state supreme court to draw those districts,” van Assendelft. While transferring the redistricting power to a commission could be seen as a step toward increasing the legitimacy of the process, van Assendelft said it does not necessarily eliminate bias or prevent gerrymandering. van Assendelft said redistricting is only part of the issue of representation. She said we cannot control where people live. For example, one urban area may have more Democratic voters and rural areas may have more Republican voters. van Assendelft said no matter how you draw certain districts, there could still be red or blue districts. She said single-member districts can also lead to misrepresentation. “When you have single-member districts, you always have a potential bias of over-representation of whichever political party wins that district,” van Assendelft said. She explained that the other political party may have close to 50 percent but have 0 representation. van Assendelft said that is why is it is up to representatives to represent all of their constituents and not just those who elected them. “And it’s up to us, the voters, to hold those legislators accountable for meeting the needs of the entire district and putting the public good above any partisan or self-interest,” van Assendelft said.

News

Four allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Gypsy Hill Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staunton Police Department officials responded to a report of a robbery in Gypsy Hill Park where a group of three juveniles and one adult were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by two juveniles. Officials say the incident occurred near the bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The two juvenile suspects fled the scene but were located in the area by officers and taken into custody without incident. The suspects are both 17-year-old males. They were issued four robbery petitions, also known as juvenile charges, each and were held in the juvenile detention center. Officials say a small amount of cash was stolen from the victims, and the adult victim received minor injuries from being punched by one of the suspects. Officials say no one was stabbed or otherwise assaulted with the knife, and responding officers were able to recover the weapon. The investigation remains ongoing. The Staunton Police Department says it does not appear that the victims knew the suspects prior.