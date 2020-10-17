Advertisement

200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

Harrisonburg City Hall voting.
Harrisonburg City Hall voting.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s voter registration extension helped some local voters in Harrisonburg.

This comes after the registration portal experienced an outage due to a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester.

The deadline was extended from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Mark Finks, Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections, said registrations stayed steady over the two-day extension. He said the city received more than 200 online.

“Those also include people that have updated their registrations," Finks said. "Some people that might be updating their address or changing their name, so that includes new voters and anyone who changes their registration.”

The city is still waiting on some mail-in registrations, but as of Friday, Finks said Harrisonburg has just over 26,000 registered voters.

As more Americans cast their ballots early this year by mail, some small mistakes could disqualify votes. When voting in-person, if there is a mistake, like checking an extra box on the ballet, the machine will kick it out, but that won’t happen for by-mail voters. Mark Finks, the general registrar in Harrisonburg, said he has seen issues arise with the "B" envelope people receive with the mail-in ballot. Finks said ballots must be placed back into the "B" envelope, sealed and signed. He said voters need to make sure they include their full legal name and the address they’re registered to vote at on the outside of the "B" envelope, as well. He said registrars can catch these mistakes and attempt to reach out to voters for them to correct the error, which sometimes is difficult. “It is difficult sometimes to contact voters because we don’t always have telephone numbers or emails with each voter. A lot of times we’re just working with an address and have to mail a letter," Finks said. But if voters think they’ve made a mistake, Finks suggests reaching out to their local registrar immediately. "If a voter does think that they might have forgotten to put the signature on here or didn’t put the residence address, calling us will definitely help expedite that, the curing process for us,” Finks said. Finks said they will reach out to voters about ballot errors up until the deadline for receiving ballots up until 12 p.m. on Nov. 6. At the bottom of the "B" envelope, there is a line for a witness signature, but because of COVID-19, that is not a requirement for this year’s election. Finks said compared to the number of votes cast the past few weeks, the number of ballots with errors has been a small percentage, but voters should still be sure to double-check their ballots before mailing them to ensure their vote counts.