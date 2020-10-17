200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s voter registration extension helped some local voters in Harrisonburg.

This comes after the registration portal experienced an outage due to a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester.

The deadline was extended from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Mark Finks, Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections, said registrations stayed steady over the two-day extension. He said the city received more than 200 online.

“Those also include people that have updated their registrations," Finks said. "Some people that might be updating their address or changing their name, so that includes new voters and anyone who changes their registration.”

The city is still waiting on some mail-in registrations, but as of Friday, Finks said Harrisonburg has just over 26,000 registered voters.

