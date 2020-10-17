Early elementary program in Staunton opens during pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, a privately early learning center has opened during a pandemic, but also in part because of the pandemic.

Anna’s House founder and Executive Director Christi Crittenden started planning for its opening during the summer and opened on the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind just after Labor Day.

The early elementary program provides education for pre-K through third grade with certified teachers. It’s also a fully-licensed childcare program if the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to close.

“Children need to be, need to have hands-on and hands-on means a lot of cleaning and sanitizing. So, you know and that’s difficult to do. And we do find that it kind of wears on us here,” stated Crittenden. “We do have mask breaks and we do have an outdoor learning center, and we have a lot of outdoor space that we utilize.”

Right now, Anna’s House has 26 students with room for just two more. Crittenden says she hopes to expand in the future, bringing in older elementary students and younger children.

