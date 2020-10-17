Advertisement

Explosion reported on South Main Street Saturday morning

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9:33 a.m.) — City officials say the explosion happened in a commercial business area in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg.

As of 9:27 a.m., there are multiple crews and aid on the scene. Officials say at least three people have been transported from the scene, two in serious condition and one in minor condition.

Firefighters are still handling the flames.

Officials say some nearby businesses have been impacted from the explosion, but there is no belief there are serious impacts or injuries from those businesses.

Officials say they haven’t been able to assess damage outside of the area for residents, but homeowners are encouraged to report damage to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

(ORIGINAL STORY 9:08 p.m.) — An explosion was reported on South Main Street near Wendy’s and El Charro.

Multiple WHSV viewers reported hearing or feeling the explosion for miles.

There is still no word on what caused the explosion or if there were any casualties.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

