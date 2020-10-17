Harrisonburg allocates $900K for non-profits impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some Harrisonburg non-profits in need of funding can now apply for grant funding available from the city’s federal CARES Act funding.

Harrisonburg CARES Act Task Force and city staff have made $900,000 in funding available to non-profits, but non-profits must show that their services have been interrupted or they’ve had to significantly expand their services because of COVID-19.

Lindsey Douglas, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, told WHSV one of the biggest changes for them is school instruction being virtual or remote for most students. She said about 50% of our services are provided in the school setting through our School-Based Mentoring Program.

Douglas said they’ve turned the BBBS office into a Match Center with sanitized, socially-distanced meeting spaces and provided activities and materials for matches for children and mentors to meet during the pandemic.

She said if granted CARES Act funding, she hopes to expand this newly created space.

“We’re really hoping that through some additional availability of CARES funds across the community that we’ll be able to expand the hours in which we offer that, the materials and activities offerings, possibly even providing meals to youth when they’re there meeting with their mentors," Douglas said.

Douglas said with their space now, about eight to 10 matches can meet in the Match Center, but expanding will allow more matches to meet.

“[This will] allow kids to be more connected with their mentors, as well as allow us to begin making new matches for youth that are on our waiting list.”

These funds will be available to nonprofits that:

• Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

• Can provide proof of nonprofit status.

• Can provide a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990.

• Can demonstrate their services have been affected by COVID-19.

• Can demonstrate that they serve Harrisonburg residents, even if the headquarters is not located in Harrisonburg.

Mike Parks, the director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said they’re happy to make funding available to organizations who “make the friendly city the incredible place it is.”

The City of Harrisonburg will host a virtual Q&A session for interested organizations on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. Register online here to receive the virtual meeting link.

Harrisonburg applications are available here. Applications must be submitted by 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved $250,000 in CARES Act funding for county nonprofits locating in or serving residents of Rockingham County.

Funding must be used for necessary expenses incurred for or by County residents due to the COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

Rockingham County applications are available here. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 28.

