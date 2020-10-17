Leddie Brown with another big game as West Virginia takes down Kansas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was another big day for West Virginia running back Leddie Brown as the Mountaineers topped Kansas 38-17.

Brown rushed for 195 yards, along with 36 receiving yards for a grand total of 231 all-purpose yards.

His third quarter 87-yard touchdown run broke the game open.

Jarrett Doege threw for a career-high 318 yards and tied his career-high with three touchdowns.

Up next for West Virginia is a visit to Lubbock, for a battle with Texas Tech next Saturday, Oct. 24.

