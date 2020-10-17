Advertisement

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on some lost wages assistance are dealing with yet another setback.
Unemployed Virginians still waiting on some lost wages assistance are dealing with yet another setback.(WIBW)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Unemployed Virginians still waiting on some lost wages assistance are dealing with yet another setback.

The Virginia Employment Commission said it released the funds Thursday, but the payments could take up to three days to be reflected in people’s accounts.

In August, President Trump ordered the payments of an additional $300 for up to six weeks for those who are eligible.

Virginia is one of the last states in the country to distribute the money.

Some Harrisonburg non-profits in need of funding can now apply for grant funding available from the city’s federal CARES Act funding. Harrisonburg CARES Act Task Force and city staff have made $900,000 in funding available to non-profits, but non-profits must show that their services have been interrupted or they’ve had to significantly expand their services because of COVID-19. Lindsey Douglas, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, told WHSV one of the biggest changes for them is school instruction being virtual or remote for most students. She said about 50% of our services are provided in the school setting through our School-Based Mentoring Program. Douglas said they’ve turned the BBBS office into a Match Center with sanitized, socially-distanced meeting spaces and provided activities and materials for matches for children and mentors to meet during the pandemic. She said if granted CARES Act funding, she hopes to expand this newly created space. “We’re really hoping that through some additional availability of CARES funds across the community that we’ll be able to expand the hours in which we offer that, the materials and activities offerings, possibly even providing meals to youth when they’re there meeting with their mentors," Douglas said. Douglas said with their space now, about eight to 10 matches can meet in the Match Center, but expanding will allow more matches to meet. “[This will] allow kids to be more connected with their mentors, as well as allow us to begin making new matches for youth that are on our waiting list.” These funds will be available to nonprofits that: • Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. • Can provide proof of nonprofit status. • Can provide a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990. • Can demonstrate their services have been affected by COVID-19. • Can demonstrate that they serve Harrisonburg residents, even if the headquarters is not located in Harrisonburg. Mike Parks, the director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said they’re happy to make funding available to organizations who “make the friendly city the incredible place it is.” The City of Harrisonburg will host a virtual Q&A session for interested organizations on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. Register online here to receive the virtual meeting link. Harrisonburg applications are available here. Applications must be submitted by 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved $250,000 in CARES Act funding for county nonprofits locating in or serving residents of Rockingham County. Funding must be used for necessary expenses incurred for or by County residents due to the COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. Rockingham County applications are available here. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 28.

In Staunton, a privately early learning center has opened during a pandemic, but also in part because of the pandemic.

Harrisonburg CARES Act Task Force and City staff have made $900,000 in funding available to nonprofits, but nonprofits must show that their services have been interrupted or they’ve had to significantly expand their services because of COVID-19.

“BJ you are missed. Still devastated and hurt, and we’re proud of what you have done for the Harrisonburg community and the Shenandoah Valley,” Don Burgess, basketball coach at Harrisonburg High School and friend of BJ's, said.

Since 2006, Haunted Harrisonburg Ghost Tours has told the many stories of paranormal happenings in downtown Harrisonburg and one of those stories involves two store owners who said they are haunted by their parents. Over the many years of the tour, Lisa Ha has been the director and guide to tell each story of unexplained mysteries in downtown Harrisonburg. “There are a lot of supernatural happenings here in Harrisonburg," Ha said. "Part of it is the history, part of it was from the civil war that was nearby.” Unfortunately, this year the ghost tour is not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but normally the tour would take you to stops at night like at the ICE House and Joshua Wilton House to tell the stories of strange happenings. Ha said she enjoys telling these stories because it’s a way to share history, and over the years the tour has grown to encompass all of downtown. “There’s just too many ghost stories to share in just one hour, and they all have a personal connection to someone I’ve met on the tour,” Ha said. One of those stories involves one family and two store locations on North Main Street. Since 1941, Glen’s Fair Price has served the community in downtown Harrisonburg, but in 2004 after Glen Stiteler and his wife passed away, his children decided it was time to move the store to a bigger space. This is not the first time the store had moved, but it was the first move under new ownership. “Overnight while we were moving everything out, we would be in the basement and you’d hear walking upstairs," Gary Stiteler, Glen’s son, said. "When we’d slip upstairs we thought we left the door unlocked or something but no one was up there.” Stiteler said the old space was located at 187 N Main St. and at one point served as a church, as well as a clinic during the Civil War. He said throughout the move he and his sister would hear what sounded like someone running up and down the steps and lights flickering in the basement, on and off, but no one was around. The biggest scare came to the brother and sister when they had hired a painter to touch up the inside of the current space of Glen’s Fair Price Store. Stiteler said at this time nothing had been moved into the building yet, and the only thing that filled the space was shelving. “One day the painter came over and said ‘who set that cologne on the sink over there in the bathroom?’ and we said ‘we don’t know what you’re talking about,’" Stiteler said. "So we came over here with her and when we got over here we found a bottle of cologne, which is what my mother used all the time.” Stiteler said they believe that his parents are still watching over both stores closely and believe these unexplained mysteries are coming from their spirits. He said since the move, it has been some time since they’ve heard of any activity, but he believes the cologne bottle was a sign from his mother that she was okay with the move. As you walk into Glen’s Fair Price today, a picture of Stiteler’s parents hangs on the door. Ha said there are many other ghost stories just like this one in downtown Harrisonburg, and although the tour is postponed this year, the tour will be back in 2021 to frighten you. Until then, you can always visit local shops and ask about their ghost story in Harrisonburg. Check out last week’s Hauntings with Hood at the American Hotel in Staunton here.