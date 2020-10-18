First Alert Forecast: Warmer night tonight ahead of warm week

(WHSV) - After a cool weekend, temperatures will be on the rise heading into the work week thanks to a surge in the jet stream to the north.

SUNDAY: Evening temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures will be warmer. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy and not as chilly as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies continue along with mild weather. Highs in the upper 60s. Evening temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies again overnight with lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm as the jet stream lifts to the north. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible especially north and west of Harrisonburg. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and staying warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful fall day. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and staying warm with highs in the upper 70s. Another beautiful fall day. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds arrive out ahead of a cold front. Staying warm with highs in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 50s again.

