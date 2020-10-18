Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warmer night tonight ahead of warm week

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - After a cool weekend, temperatures will be on the rise heading into the work week thanks to a surge in the jet stream to the north.

SUNDAY: Evening temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures will be warmer. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy and not as chilly as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Partly cloudy and not as chilly as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies continue along with mild weather. Highs in the upper 60s. Evening temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies again overnight with lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and warm as the jet stream lifts to the north. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible especially north and west of Harrisonburg. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and staying warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful fall day. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and staying warm with highs in the upper 70s. Another beautiful fall day. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds arrive out ahead of a cold front. Staying warm with highs in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 50s again.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sunny fall weekend ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at your forecast

News

Overnight forecast 10-16-2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT

News

Evening weather 10-16-2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz

Forecast

Morning weather 10-16-2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning cooler for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Staying sunny and warm Thursday until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend.

News

Overnight forecast 10-15-2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT

News

Evening Weather 10-15-2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 15

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

Forecast

Morning weather 10-15-2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT

News

Warm ahead of a strong cold front Friday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.