First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week with more sunshine

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week. Expect dry days with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day but still a mild fall afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. It may feel a bit cool at times with the cloud cover.

A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Turning cool overnight with lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm . Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower possible for our West Virginia locations as a cold front gets close to the area, the front will not cross the area though and will stall across the midwest. A beautiful fall day.

A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the low 50s overnight.

Temperatures will rise above average for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A bit more mild overnight.

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm fall day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, likely crossing later in the day. Warm ahead of the front with highs in the low 70s. A few scattered showers move in for the afternoon through the night. Cooling down behind the front on Sunday with an isolated shower, highs only near 60 degrees.

