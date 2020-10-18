Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week with more sunshine

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week. Expect dry days with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day but still a mild fall afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. It may feel a bit cool at times with the cloud cover.

A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Turning cool overnight with lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm . Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower possible for our West Virginia locations as a cold front gets close to the area, the front will not cross the area though and will stall across the midwest. A beautiful fall day.

A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the low 50s overnight.

Temperatures will rise above average for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.
Temperatures will rise above average for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A bit more mild overnight.

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm fall day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, likely crossing later in the day. Warm ahead of the front with highs in the low 70s. A few scattered showers move in for the afternoon through the night. Cooling down behind the front on Sunday with an isolated shower, highs only near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Staying sunny and warm this week until a strong cold front crosses Friday morning. Much cooler for the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Clear and turning cool tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, cool and crisp. THURSDAY: A crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Wind gusts may top 20-25 mph for the Valley. Mountain locations may end up with gusts 30-40 mph through the late afternoon and evening. A nice Thursday evening but still breezy at times. Temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase ahead of the next front. This may bring a few showers overnight. A cold front crosses very early Friday morning so temperatures will be cooling through the day Friday. FRIDAY: High temperatures will be at midnight Friday morning, likely in the low to mid 60s. First thing in the morning temperatures will be at their warmest, in the upper 50s. The speed of the front will determine how mild it will be first thing. A faster front means cooling quicker. Scattered on and off showers for the day. There will be plenty of breaks in the rain and this looks to be trending on the ‘less rain’ side for the day. Temperatures will cool quickly for the morning. Plan on temperatures in the low 50s for the day. (Likely upper 40s for our mountain locations). Overall rainfall looks to be less than a 0.50″ with many likely closer to 0.25″ but not everyone will pick up on rain. Some spots will be missed. Expect a pretty chilly afternoon. At this point the best chance of showers looks to be morning through early afternoon. Partially clearing out for the evening and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the low 30s for West Virginia, mid 30s for the Valley. Allegheny mountain locations in West Virginia will drop to or below freezing. At this point frost is not expected due to enough of a breeze. If the winds turn calm, then we would see frost. However the winds look to be elevated into early Saturday morning. SATURDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. For the Valley, mid to upper 50s. A crisp fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Once again frost is not expected because winds will not be calm. A bit of a breeze overnight. SUNDAY: A cold morning with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Cool early but a mild afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant fall day. NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to turn more mild next week and staying dry. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.