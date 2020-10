HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech scored 23 points in the second half, powering the Hokies' win over Boston College, 40-14.

Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker scored four total touchdowns, including three on the ground.

Virginia Tech ran for 350 yards in the win.

The Hokies will travel to Wake Forest next Saturday.

