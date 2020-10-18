Advertisement

Staunton Legacy Tree Project holds first day of planting trees

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Staunton community came together to make the area they call home a little greener.

As part of the Staunton Legacy Tree Project, one tree is being planted for every child in Staunton City Schools. This year, 2,746 trees will be planted to help reduce the carbon footprint and help make Staunton healthier.

John Kolp with Stauton Legacy Tree Project says over 300 tress were planted today.

“We all love the outdoors so much and nature so much and we love our city so much that we want to contribute and give back to it for the future,” Kolp said.

Saturday’s event was the first one of the year long project. Volunteers will be back out October 18 planting more trees around Staunton.

