Strasburg High School to transition to virtual learning for at least a week

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Strasburg High School administration was notified that a second student has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Several Strasburg High School Staff have also been directed by the Health Department to quarantine.

With so many staff absent, the school district said it will not be able to continue to in-person instruction. Effective Monday, Strasburg High School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least one week.

According to a post on the Shenandoah County Public School’s Facebook page, all other staff members are expected to report to work as scheduled on Monday, unless approved for alternatives by both HR and their doctor.

The post also mentioned the school will be taking the following next steps:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying all parents that the school will be working with the Health Department to provide requested contact information of any individuals who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive. The Health Department will contact those families through their contact tracing protocol with follow up instructions.

The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, and anyone who had close contact with the person, will not return to the building until the CDC Return to School Guidelines for Isolation or Quarantine have been met.

Appropriate cleaning and disinfecting protocols as recommended by the CDC Guidelines have been followed. We are in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and will take any additional steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

The primary symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever or chills. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, and loss of taste or smell. Anyone who needs medical care should call their healthcare provider to report an illness or exposure to COVID-19 prior to seeking care. We ask that you notify the school office if your student begins to experience symptoms.

The health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our top priority. We are following sound protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect your health. We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks, staying six feet apart from others, and regularly washing your hands.

We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates if any further steps are necessary. Please visit our school website at www.shenandoah.k12.va.us for the latest updates. If you have questions or need to report a positive case of COVID-19, please do not hesitate to contact your school nurse."

