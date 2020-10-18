Advertisement

Updated Week 8 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Moorefield set to host Herbert Hoover in week 8.
Moorefield set to host Herbert Hoover in week 8.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are multiple schedule changes for Week 8 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Updated Schedule - Week 8 (as of Sunday, October 17)

East Hardy at Tucker County - 10/23 at 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Keyser - 10/23 at 7 p.m.

Moorefield vs. Herbert Hoover - 10/23 at 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County - no game as of 10/23 due to Pendleton County in “gold” category

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

