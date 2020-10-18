Advertisement

UVA falls to Wake Forest, drops third straight

UVA football falls to Wake Forest Saturday.
UVA football falls to Wake Forest Saturday.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UVA football falls to Wake Forest 40-23 to drop its third straight game.

The Demon Deacons scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter.

The Hoos were without Brennan Armstrong and used three different quarterbacks throughout the game.

Lindell Stone threw for 193 yards and two interceptions as the main man under center.

UVA’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as they play Miami and UNC in the next two weeks.

