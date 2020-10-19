Advertisement

Arguments underway in Robert E. Lee statue trial

The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for this Monday, Oct. 19.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Arguments are underway Monday for the trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

The case is in connection to a lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Gov. Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

Judge W. Reilly is expected to hear opening arguments and then move on to witness testimony.

Expected witnesses for the Commonwealth are:

  • Dr. Ed Ayers an award-winning historian, professor and former President of the University of Richmond. Dr. Ayers has been studying and teaching American history for over 40 years.
  • Professor Kevin Gaines, the inaugural Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia. His current research is on the problems and projects of racial integration in the US during and after the civil rights movement.

Expected witnesses for the plaintiffs are:

  • Teresa Roane an archivist for the United Daughters of the Confederacy
  • Alexander Wise, the founding President of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, former Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, former board member of both the Civil War Preservation Trust and the Museum of the Confederacy

The case is widely expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Richmond Circuit Court.

