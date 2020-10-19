Astronomy Report: Week of 10/19-10/26

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The month started off with a full harvest moon, a gorgeous sight with a clear sky. This month is unique because we have a 2nd full moon at the end of the month.

This month features a second full moon on October 31st. (WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station is visible several times this week. The times listed are longer than one minute, and a max height of 30+ degrees.

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Thu Oct 22, 6:13 AM 4 minutes 30° above SSW above ESE Fri Oct 23, 7:02 AM 6 minutes 45° above WSW above NE Sat Oct 24, 6:16 AM 4 minutes 79° above WSW above NE Sun Oct 25, 5:31 AM 2 minutes 33° above ENE above ENE

Interesting Fact: We lose roughly two minutes of daylight each day though the end of the month

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon October 23, 9:23 AM Full Hunter’s Moon October 31, 10:51 AM Third Quarter Moon November 8, 8:46 AM New Moon November 15, 12:07 AM

The Hunter’s Moon is on October 31st. This is also known as a “Blue Moon” since it is the second full moon in a month. People believe the moon was called the “Hunters Moon” because it signaled the time to begin hunting in preparation for winter. The next full moon that will occur on Halloween will be in 2039. While a Blue Moon occurs roughly every 2-3 years, it’s rare for it to occur on Halloween. The last Blue Moon to occur on Halloween was in 2001.

Planet Viewing

Evening/Night:

Watch for the moon to sweep by Jupiter and Saturn each evening of October 21, 22 and 23. Look south to southwest. Jupiter is the brighter of the two,

Watch for the moon to swing by Mars around dusk on October 28, 29 and 30.

