Buffalo Gap softball is a community effort

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Buffalo Gap softball program has had plenty of success in recent years.

The program, led by head coach Darren Pultz, has averaged 15 wins in each of the last four seasons.

The winning pedigree of the program is credit to the commitment to youth softball in the community.

“You look around in our area and in our community," Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove said, "that’s one of the strong youth programs, it’s softball. There’s a ton of effort put into getting these girls to where they are.”

Grove says he hopes this is the year the softball team finally gets over the hurdle in the postseason.

