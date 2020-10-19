Charlottesville to use older electronic poll books on Election Day, but testing for accuracy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Election Day is just weeks away and election officials with the city of Charlottesville had anticipated using new electronic poll books for this election, but that will not be happening.

The city will be using old electronic poll books, which is the system they use to keep track of registered voters and check them in on Election Day.

While the current poll books are older, city officials say they are performing tests to make sure the equipment functions properly.

The functionality testing makes sure that the batteries work, that the cords work, that the equipment can talk to each other when it’s necessary, and then, when we get ready to actually check for an election, we have what is called logic and accuracy testing," Bob Hodous, Charlottesville’s voter equipment technician said.

The new poll books will make in-person voting faster because poll workers will be able to check people in faster.

The new equipment is set to be functional by January at the latest.

