Advertisement

Element Vapors Harrisonburg unsure of next steps after Saturday explosion

Malcolm Sacre, Operations Manager of Element Vapors Harrisonburg, says he is still in shock
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)- Sunday, crews from the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene of Saturday’s explosion at Miller Circle off South Main Street.

Malcolm Sacre is the Operations Manager of Element Vapors Harrisonburg, one of the stores demolished in the explosion. He said he wasn’t in the store at the time.

“'I actually received so many phone calls, that Verizon thought that I was getting spammed and turned off all incoming phone calls,” Sacre said.

But they weren’t spam calls, they were family, friends and customers were calling making sure he was okay. He then came to the scene between 9 and 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

"Shock. It’s just hard to believe everything is gone,” Sacre said.

He wasn’t working at the time of the explosion, but says he very well could’ve been. Element Vapors Harrisonburg didn’t open until 11 a.m. because they pushed back hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. But before the pandemic, they opened earlier.

Now, rubble sits where the building used to stand.

“All the work that got put into what it was, it’s just devastating,” Sacre said.

Sacre wants to thank the community for its support.

“The community has gathered around all of us to help us rebuild in any way, shape, or form so we owe everything to the community,” Sacre said.

Element Vapors had just remodeled to better accommodate pandemic guidelines.

“Actually just finished remodeling about a month ago, to make it more open for, you know, more customers. At times like this is when we need human interaction and that’s what I was trying to build,” Sacre said.

Right now they don’t have any immediate plans for the store.

“All I can say is I can’t wait for 2021,” Sacre said.

Director of Communications for the city, Michael Parks, said as of Sunday afternoon, there were no updates on the investigation.

There was a gofundme created to help Element Vapors and another one to help the rest of the stores affected by Saturday’s blast.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP push to eliminate mandatory jury sentencing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Virginia State Conference (VSC) of the NAACP is asking the House of Delegates to support Senate Bill 5007 which would eliminate mandatory jury sentencing in Virginia.

Air 3

Air3 flies over Saturday’s explosion in Harrisonburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Air-3 flies over an active scene as first responders contain flames from a shopping center that exploded on South Main St. in Harrisonburg.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 900 on Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, October 18, Virginia has had 166,138 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Air-3 footage from Saturday's explosion on South Main St.

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Saturday night Forecast 10-17-2020

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT

News

Neighbors react to explosion in Harrisonburg Saturday morning

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
On Saturday, Oct. 17th around 8:30 a.m. there was an explosion on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. Those living nearby say the blast was jarring.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,114 on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, October 17, Virginia has had 165,238 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
An explosion was reported on South Main Street near the Wendy’s and El Charro.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Buffalo Gap's 2007 State Championship

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Buffalo Gap's 2007 State Championship