First Alert Forecast: Beautiful week continues with warmer temps

(WHSV) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to set up and bring warm October weather for most of the week. A cold front eventually arrives this weekend and brings rain back into the forecast.

MONDAY: Evening temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies return for the overnight with patchy fog developing late overnight. Lows in the low 50s tonight.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and areas of patchy fog. Partly cloudy and warm for the day. A system from the Midwest will try and bring a couple showers north and west of Harrisonburg across the Potomac and Northern Valley.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a stray shower northwest of Harrisonburg. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. (WHSV)

A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. A beautiful night as overnight lows only hit the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and staying warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Another mild evening with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Another beautiful night much like Tuesday night with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm for the day. Highs in the upper 70s again. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day. A cold front will get closer to our area and may bring a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will pass through the area Saturday, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures on Saturday will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers hang around through Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.