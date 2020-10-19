Friday, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — This Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming presidential election in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind the residents of Virginia of the upcoming election deadlines, including absentee ballot requests and when they must be postmarked by if you choose to mail yours.

If you choose to mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by your local voter registration office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6.

If you want to drop your absentee ballot off at the voter registration office in person, you can do so until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters do not need a reason to vote absentee this year. If you’d like to request an absentee ballot, you can do so online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or by contacting your local voter registration office and asking them to mail you an application.

Local registration offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 for in-person voting, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The deadline for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.

Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person.

