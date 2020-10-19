Advertisement

Friday, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Va.

Absentee voting sign
Absentee voting sign(Source: WSFA)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — This Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming presidential election in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind the residents of Virginia of the upcoming election deadlines, including absentee ballot requests and when they must be postmarked by if you choose to mail yours.

If you choose to mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by your local voter registration office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6.

If you want to drop your absentee ballot off at the voter registration office in person, you can do so until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters do not need a reason to vote absentee this year. If you’d like to request an absentee ballot, you can do so online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or by contacting your local voter registration office and asking them to mail you an application.

Local registration offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 for in-person voting, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The deadline for early in-person voting is Oct. 31.

Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Capito, Manchin announce $1.9 million to improve forensic science, sexual assault DNA testing in W. Va.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Monday $1,955,182 from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Mountain State to provide support for improved forensic science services and sexual assault DNA testing.

State

Arguments underway in Robert E. Lee statue trial

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for this Monday, Oct. 19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 690 on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, October 19, Virginia has had 166,828 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tell Me Something Good

Waynesboro woman helps children during virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A Waynesboro woman has opened her home to children in her community to assist them with virtual learning.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg receives awards from Virginia Municipal League

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg receives awards from Virginia Municipal League

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The City of Harrisonburg was recently honored with six awards, for its work supporting residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Robert E. Lee statue trial to begin on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 900 on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago