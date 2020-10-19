Advertisement

Harrisonburg receives awards from Virginia Municipal League

The City of Harrisonburg was recently honored with six awards, for its work supporting residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg was recently honored with six awards, for its work supporting residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were given to Harrisonburg by the Virginia Municipal League, and the City’s Director of Communications, Michael Parks, says it’s an honor to be recognized by the state, but the work the City has been doing is not over.

“It certainly validates the work that every member of our team, more than 800 employees have been doing really since February, trying to protect the health and wellness of our community," Parks said. "It’s something that we’ve been focused on 24/7 for months now, and we know we will continue staying focused on it.”

The City received awards in the areas of community health, continuity operations, economic and business stability, public safety, education and youth initiatives, and communications.

Parks says the city has worked with the Welcoming Harrisonburg Council, to translate important messages into five different languages.

“More than 60 languages are spoken here in Harrisonburg, so we have to make sure our residents are aware of vital information like COVID messages,” Parks said.

The City has put up billboards, signs, and advertisements on buses to make sure everyone is informed of the latest information.

Harrisonburg won the most awards in the whole state, and to continue its effort, Parks urges people to stay home if they are feeling sick, wear masks and keep an eye out for updates on the City’s social media about different testing event and clinics.

