Harrisonburg’s Naza Salon & Barber Shop suffers from explosion

Naza Salon & Barbershop burned down and one employee and customer were injured from the explosion.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — One of the stores hit by Saturday morning’s explosion was Naza Salon & Barber Shop. It has been reported that a barber and a customer were hospitalized.

Manager Salwa Mahdi says the barber texted her when he smelled gas. She was asleep when she received the text message, and when she called back there was no response.

As of Monday, Oct. 19., officials have not confirmed the incident was a gas explosion.

She says she was able to be put in touch with UVA Hospital where he was in a stable condition. “Police called me saying he’s okay, but he’s complaining from back pain and his eardrum is ruptured, and his customer is okay," Mahdi said.

She says she thinks he lost his phone during the explosion because he has still not contacted her directly.

The barbershop had first opened in September last year. The manager says that everything they built as a family has burned down and they have to start from nothing, but says she is thankful that nobody else was hurt.

“It was awful, this is something we were not expecting. Never. If it was a little bit later, we might have watched it, we might be there," Mahdi said.

She says she thanks the Harrisonburg community for their support. The link to their Gofundme can be found here.

