JMU QB battle underway during fall practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third straight year, a quarterback competition is underway during JMU football offseason practice.

The Dukes are currently holding fall practice in preparation to a competitive season in the spring, similar to a traditional spring practice schedule before a competitive fall season. Redshirt senior Cole Johnson and redshirt junior Gage Moloney are competing to be the Dukes' No. 1 QB. Both players will have a chance to work with the first-string offense during fall practice.

“I think that’s kind of the fairest way to do it instead of splitting it up by drill during practice and there’s a little bit more continuity too when that guy has a full day," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "So you know, they are both very capable...but looking forward to seeing those two perform and I have a lot of confidence in both of them.”

Johnson is a redshirt senior who has appeared in 22 games during his time with the Dukes and made a start as a true freshman in 2016 while filling in for an injured Bryan Schor. Johnson has thrown for 1,099 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding two scores on the ground throughout his career. Moloney, a redshirt junior, has played in eight games with the Dukes including the 2019 FCS National Championship game while also making a brief appearance in JMU’s second round FCS playoff loss to Colgate in 2018. Moloney has thrown for 116 yards and tossed two TDs during his time with the Dukes.

JMU is planning to play a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021 with six conference games and two non-conference contests. The full schedule is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

