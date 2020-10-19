Advertisement

JMU QB battle underway during fall practice

For the third straight year, a quarterback competition is underway during JMU football offseason practice.
For the third straight year, a quarterback competition is underway during JMU football offseason practice.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third straight year, a quarterback competition is underway during JMU football offseason practice.

The Dukes are currently holding fall practice in preparation to a competitive season in the spring, similar to a traditional spring practice schedule before a competitive fall season. Redshirt senior Cole Johnson and redshirt junior Gage Moloney are competing to be the Dukes' No. 1 QB. Both players will have a chance to work with the first-string offense during fall practice.

“I think that’s kind of the fairest way to do it instead of splitting it up by drill during practice and there’s a little bit more continuity too when that guy has a full day," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "So you know, they are both very capable...but looking forward to seeing those two perform and I have a lot of confidence in both of them.”

Johnson is a redshirt senior who has appeared in 22 games during his time with the Dukes and made a start as a true freshman in 2016 while filling in for an injured Bryan Schor. Johnson has thrown for 1,099 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding two scores on the ground throughout his career. Moloney, a redshirt junior, has played in eight games with the Dukes including the 2019 FCS National Championship game while also making a brief appearance in JMU’s second round FCS playoff loss to Colgate in 2018. Moloney has thrown for 116 yards and tossed two TDs during his time with the Dukes.

JMU is planning to play a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021 with six conference games and two non-conference contests. The full schedule is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nickel picks up offer from Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
East Rockingham High School basketball star Tyler Nickel has picked an offer from one of the most recognizable programs in college basketball.

Sports

Towson opts out of spring football schedule in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Towson University football has announced it is opting out of playing a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021.

Sports

Buffalo Gap softball is a community effort

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Buffalo Gap softball program has had plenty of success in recent years.

Sports

Local basketball recruits get exposure at Tropical Smoothie Shootout

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Getting exposure to college coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for high school basketball talent.

Latest News

Sports

Huge second half by Virginia Tech powers Hokies over Boston College

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia Tech scored 23 points in the second half, powering the Hokies' win over Boston College, 40-14.

Sports

Updated Week 8 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
There are multiple schedule changes for Week 8 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Sports

UVA falls to Wake Forest, drops third straight

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
UVA football falls to Wake Forest 40-23 to drop its third straight game.

Sports

Leddie Brown with another big game as West Virginia takes down Kansas

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
It was another big day for West Virginia running back Leddie Brown as the Mountaineers topped Kansas 38-17.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 7

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 7 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)