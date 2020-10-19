Advertisement

Local basketball recruits get exposure at Tropical Smoothie Shootout

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Getting exposure to college coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for high school basketball talent.

Local basketball talent gathered at Harrisonburg’s Horizons Edge sports facility Sunday for the chance to play in front of D-1, D-2, D-3 and NAIA coaches and scouts.

The event featured 16 AAU teams from Virginia and North Carolina.

“It’s very important. Me, being a former player; being a college student-athlete; being a college coach and having been around the game, it’s very important,” Harrisonburg High School boys basketball coach and event organizer Don Burgess said. “I know the importance of being seen by the right person; being seen in the right gym. The Tropical Smoothie Shootout is providing that opportunity.”

The athletes were able showcase their skills to observers from the next level.

“I give these kids a lot of credit," Hilliary Scott, the University of Lynchburg men’s basketball head coach said. "To have such tough times, difficult times, different times, and to be able to still come out and play some good basketball, I think it’s a credit to them and a credit to all of the coaches that they’re involved with and being able to really think outside the box to get better.”

Tropical Smoothie Shootout “number two” will be Nov. 21 at Horizons Edge.

