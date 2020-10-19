Local health experts see a slow rise in COVID-19 cases within the Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Across the commonwealth, experts are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Local health experts are warning to resist COVID-19 fatigue.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Monday, there are more than 160,000 cases in the state.

Dr. Colin Greene is the Lord Fairfax Health Director. He said few outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District that are contributing to the rise.

“While none of those outbreaks have been particularly large there have been enough of them that it is likely to have pushed the case count up,” Dr. Greene said.

In an email, Dr. Laura Kornegay confirmed cases are also going up in the Central Shenandoah Health District as well, stating:

“Our most current case counts per week are staying high (around 400/week), but instead of being mostly in the 18-24-year age range and related to educational outbreaks, the cases are now spread among age ranges and most are not related to outbreaks. We seem to be seeing more community-based transmission that is related to large gatherings, lack of mask use, lack of social distancing.”

Dr. Allison Baroco specializes in infectious disease at Augusta Health. She said part of the reason we are seeing more cases is that people are starting to expand their social bubbles.

“Anytime any of these bubbles intersect, there is always a risk that if one person is infected that could potentially lead to spread to others,” Dr. Baroco explained.

Dr. Baroco said this coming holiday season will bring some tough choices.

“If you have a family member that is severely immunocompromised, this might be the year to connect more virtually. For those people who are going to spend time with family over the holidays, we need to think about that time period the two weeks beforehand,” Dr. Baroco said.

Dr. Greene said it is vital to remember the three W’s going into the fall: “Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.”

