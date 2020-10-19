Advertisement

Stuarts Draft man faces felony charge after allegedly throwing skateboard at occupied vehicle

Devin Turner faces a felony charge of "shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle" and a misdemeanor destruction of property.
Devin Turner faces a felony charge of "shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle" and a misdemeanor destruction of property.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office/Middle River Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say a Stuarts Draft man was arrested and is facing a felony charge of “shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle" after he threw a skateboard at the vehicle on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, a woman was driving down Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft when she saw a pedestrian walking down the road, holding a skateboard. When she drove by, the suspect threw the skateboard at her car.

According to officials, Devin Turner, 22, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested and is facing a felony charge of “shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle” and misdemeanor destruction of property. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says this is the charge given if someone throws any item at a car.

Officials estimate less than $1,000 in damages.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

