Nickel picks up offer from Indiana

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham High School basketball star Tyler Nickel has picked an offer from one of the most recognizable programs in college basketball.

Nickel announced on Instagram Monday night that he has received an offer from Indiana University. It was also announced by the East Rockingham boys basketball Twitter account.

6’8 wing Tyler Nickel has received an offer from Indiana University! #Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/rDM4yNbDGM — East Rock Basketball (@EastRockHoops) October 19, 2020

Another Power Five offer for Tyler Nickel (@abg_tnick) and it's a big one...



Nickel announces on his Instagram that he's received an offer from Indiana (@IndianaMBB)



Make it 13 offers now for the @EastRockHoops star pic.twitter.com/PUzEyOaue1 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 19, 2020

Nickel is currently ranked as the No. 83 recruit nationally in the Rivals Top 150 for the Class of 2022. He has 13 D1 offers: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, NC State, LSU, JMU, VCU, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, and Richmond.

Nickel is a 6′8″ junior forward at East Rockingham where he averaged 26.7 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds per contest as a sophomore in 2019-2020. He earned First Team All-State honors from the VHSL while helping guide the Eagles to an appearance in the state semifinals. Nickel’s 1,464 career points is the most ever by a boys basketball player through their sophomore year in Virginia High School League history. Nickel scored 662 points as a freshman in 2018-2019 and 802 points as a sophomore this past season.

