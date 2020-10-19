Advertisement

Pee Wee Barber holding youth basketball camps in Harrisonburg

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Harrisonburg High School star Pee Wee Barber is back on the basketball court in his hometown.

Barber is holding youth basketball camps at Ralph Sampson Park on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting).

“This something that I have been wanting to do since I knew I had a chance coming home,” said Barber.

Barber was a star at Harrisonburg High School in the 1980s before excelling at Florida State University and getting drafted into the NBA by the Portland Trailblazers. An injury derailed Barber’s playing career and he was sentenced to life in prison in December of 2005 for ‘Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base.’ Barber, though, was released from prison in 2019 as a result of legislation passed under both former president Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

With a second chance, Barber is now hoping to teach basketball skills and life lessons to local youth through his basketball camps.

“Doing fundamental work, basic stuff that kids need to learn right now," said Barber, when discussing what his camp provides. "Everything is so messed up right now. Everyone want to be a three-point shooter and everybody is not Steph Curry. So we gotta start at the beginning.”

The cost of the camp is $25 per two-hour session. For more information, search for Pee Wee’s Skills & Drills on Facebook.

