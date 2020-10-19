Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Shenandoah County Public Schools' COVID-19 dashboard reported on Monday that there is one active case of COVID-19 within staff at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School.

Effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week. All PMMS parents and staff should have received a SchoolMessenger notification, so please check your email and/or phone messages. — ShenCo VA Public Sch (@ShenCoVASchools) October 19, 2020

