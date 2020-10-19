Advertisement

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Shenandoah County Public Schools' COVID-19 dashboard reported on Monday that there is one active case of COVID-19 within staff at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

