Sen. Capito, Manchin announce $1.9 million to improve forensic science, sexual assault DNA testing in W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Monday $1,955,182 from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Mountain State to provide support for improved forensic science services and sexual assault DNA testing.

According to a press release from Sen. Capito’s office, the funding will go specifically towards providing support for improved forensic science services, deliver jurisdictions with resources to improve the efficiency of sexual assault kits and DNA testing and help process the backlog of forensic and database DNA samples.

The West Virginia State Police will receive $494,564 of the funding for its FY20 DNA Capacity Enhancement and Backlog Reduction Program. West Virginia University’s Research Corporation will receive $476,517 of the funding for its FY20 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes Program, plus an additional $466,543.

The West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services will receive $264,698 of the funding for its FY20 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program. The West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Service will receive $252,860 of the funding for its FY20 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.