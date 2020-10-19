Advertisement

Senate to work through weekend to push Barrett onto court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by next Monday, charging toward a rare weekend session as Republicans push past procedural steps to install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday. With a 53-47 Republican majority, and just two GOP senators opposed, Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation that will seal a conservative hold on the court for years to come.

McConnell said Monday that Barrett demonstrated over several days of public hearings the “sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on the Supreme Court.”

Without the votes to stop Barrett’s ascent, Democrats have few options left. They are searching for two more GOP senators to break ranks and halt confirmation, but that seems unlikely. Never before as a court nominee been voted on so close to a presidential election.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer decried what he called the “farcical” process to “jam” through Trump’s choice, even as the coronavirus outbreak sidelined GOP senators.

“The Republican majority is running the most hypocritical, most partisan and least legitimate process in the history of Supreme Court confirmations,” he said during speech as the Senate opened.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to meet Thursday to vote on recommending Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate.

By Friday, procedural votes are expected, continuing over the weekend as Republicans push through the steps for a final vote to confirm Barrett as soon as Monday.

The 48-year-old appellate court judge from Indiana delivered few specific answers during several days of public testimony as senators probed her previously outspoken views against abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues before the court. She declined to say whether she would recuse herself from cases involving the election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has said he wants the judge seated in time to hear any potential disputes from the Nov. 3 election. He also has said he’s looking for a judge who would rule against the Obama-era health care law, which is headed to the court in a case justices are expected to hear Nov. 10.

If confirmed, Barrett would be Trump’s third justice on the court. She would fill the vacancy from the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the liberal icon, locking in a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local health experts see a slow rise in COVID-19 cases within the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: moments ago
Across the commonwealth, experts are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Local health experts are warning to resist COVID-19 fatigue. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Monday, there are more than 160,000 cases in the state. Dr. Colin Greene is the Lord Fairfax Health Director. He said few outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District that are contributing to the rise. “While none of those outbreaks have been particularly large there have been enough of them that it is likely to have pushed the case count up,” Dr. Greene said. In an email, Dr. Laura Kornegay confirmed cases are also going up in the Central Shenandoah Health District as well, stating: “Our most current case counts per week are staying high (around 400/week), but instead of being mostly in the 18-24-year age range and related to educational outbreaks, the cases are now spread among age ranges and most are not related to outbreaks. We seem to be seeing more community-based transmission that is related to large gatherings, lack of mask use, lack of social distancing.” Dr. Allison Baroco specializes in infectious disease at Augusta Health. She said part of the reason we are seeing more cases is that people are starting to expand their social bubbles. “Anytime any of these bubbles intersect, there is always a risk that if one person is infected that could potentially lead to spread to others,” Dr. Baroco explained. Dr. Baroco said this coming holiday season will bring some tough choices. “If you have a family member that is severely immunocompromised, this might be the year to connect more virtually. For those people who are going to spend time with family over the holidays, we need to think about that time period the two weeks beforehand,” Dr. Baroco said. Dr. Greene said it is vital to remember the three W’s going into the fall: “Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.” To find a current number of cases in your city or county, click here.

News

Domino’s in Harrisonburg continues to get pizzas out to the community

Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Domino’s location in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg is closed for the time being, after Saturday morning’s explosion damaged the exterior of the building. All orders are being redirected to the Burgess Road location. “We were able to transfer our phone and internet orders so any customers in the city who tried to order, it automatically comes to our location on Burgess Road,” Becca Miller, local Domino’s franchise owner, said. With orders from both locations coming through one store, delivery drivers have been busy. Employees from the other location have also been working at the Burgess Rd. location. “I’ve had to deliver to a lot of places I’m not used to. It’s a lot places that were in the other stores area, so it’s very different,” Bri Lopez, a delivery driver at the Burgess Road location, said Owner Becca Miller said they are grateful no employees were in the store at the time of the explosion. “That morning it was really scary and concerning at first to make sure, you know, occasionally our managers will come in early to get started for a busy weekend. And until we found out they weren’t in the building, it was very scary,” Miller said. Miller says they’ve had inspectors to the building and are hoping to reopen when it is safe. “We will probably be ready to reopen mid-week as long as the city reopens miller circle," Miller said. Miller wants to remind customers to come to the Burgess Road location to pick up any orders. Miller Circle is still roped off. “We’re just thankful for all of our team members that they were willing to pitch in and they’ve had such a good attitude and spirit. And they just want to keep serving our customers," Miller said.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears, fleeing

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump defies virus guidelines, holding 2 big rallies Monday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Augusta County

What to do if you smell gas in your home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
If you ever evacuate a structure after smelling gas, make sure to go the opposite direction the wind is blowing. Depending on the type of gas, the wind will carry the gas one way and you'll want to go the other.

Local

Surrounding businesses feel impact of Saturday morning explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, many businesses were still picking up glass after their stores were damaged from this weekend's explosion.

Local

Local health experts see a slow rise in COVID-19 cases within the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“While none of those outbreaks have been particularly large there have been enough of them that it is likely to have pushed the case count up,” Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said.

State

Virginia lawmakers pass legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Fowler, Capital News Service
Juneteenth has officially become a state holiday after lawmakers unanimously approved legislation during the Virginia General Assembly special session.

Local

Charlottesville to use older electronic poll books on Election Day, but testing for accuracy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Election Day is just weeks away and election officials with the city of Charlottesville had anticipated using new electronic poll books for this election, but that will not be happening.