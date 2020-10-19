Advertisement

Surrounding businesses feel impact of Saturday morning explosion

Flames Kozhushko caught on camera as she ran outside her store while fire crews arrived on scene.
Flames Kozhushko caught on camera as she ran outside her store while fire crews arrived on scene.
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tatyana’s Custom Tailoring has been fitting the Harrisonburg community for close to 20 years, and for a business where its slogan is “Feel the Fit,” the owner said she sure felt Saturday’s explosion.

“After that big boom, I felt like a huge truck ran into my building,” Tatyana Kozhushko, the owner, said.

Just a few hundred feet away, the shopping center was almost leveled. Kozhushko said she rushed to her drive-thru window, where she said she could see the roof of the shopping plaza coming back down from the sky.

“The whole building was like in the air and all the pieces were falling down," Kozhushki said. “It was scary, like a big, Hollywood movie.”

Kozhushko then ran outside where she took a video of just how high the flames were right before first responders arrived. Tatyana said, unlike other shops, hers did not take a huge hit.

She said items were knocked off the wall and light fixtures were knocked out of place, but no damage was done to the exterior.

Kozhushko said when her store first opened, she was actually located in the shopping center for 12 years. She said she’s thankful the blast happened early in the morning when fewer people were around.

“Good thing it happened early in the morning," Kozhushko said. "Because if it happened a couple of hours after, like when Wendy’s had customers or when bike store would have had customers, it would have been much worse.”

A lot of businesses in the area impacted by the blast are still waiting on building inspectors to come in, like El Charro. The restaurant owner’s son told WHSV it will likely be two weeks until the South Main Street location reopens.

