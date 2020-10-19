Advertisement

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP push to eliminate mandatory jury sentencing

Senate Bill 5007 would end mandatory jury sentencing in Virginia
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia State Conference (VSC) of the NAACP is asking the House of Delegates to support Senate Bill 5007 which would eliminate mandatory jury sentencing in Virginia.

“There is a disparity in judges doing sentencing and juries doing sentences," President of the VSC, Robert Barnette said.

Barnette said they want jurors to have the same opportunities as judges. Juries follow guidelines in sentencing and are not able to lower sentences. Defendants then choose between a fine or incarceration. The VSC claims, as a whole, prosecutors are generally less likely to offer favorable plea agreements to Black and Brown communities.

“Our democracy depends on everyone receiving a fair shake. I often look at the justice symbol with the lady with the blind fold and again, it shouldn’t depend on race, it shouldn’t depend on what ethnic background you are associated with,” Barnette said.

Barnette said they are also trying to limit the power prosecuting attorneys have and that the goal is to have the bill passed and moved on to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Element Vapors Harrisonburg unsure of next steps after Saturday explosion

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Malcolm Sacre wasn’t working at the time of the explosion, but says he very well could’ve been. Element Vapors Harrisonburg didn’t open until 11 a.m. because they pushed back hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. But before the pandemic, they opened earlier.

Air 3

Air3 flies over Saturday’s explosion in Harrisonburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Air-3 flies over an active scene as first responders contain flames from a shopping center that exploded on South Main St. in Harrisonburg.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 900 on Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, October 18, Virginia has had 166,138 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Air-3 footage from Saturday's explosion on South Main St.

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Saturday night Forecast 10-17-2020

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT

News

Neighbors react to explosion in Harrisonburg Saturday morning

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
On Saturday, Oct. 17th around 8:30 a.m. there was an explosion on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. Those living nearby say the blast was jarring.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,114 on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, October 17, Virginia has had 165,238 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

Explosion reported on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Va.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
An explosion was reported on South Main Street near the Wendy’s and El Charro.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Beyond The Huddle - Alex Guerrero (Fort Defiance)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Buffalo Gap's 2007 State Championship

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 7: Buffalo Gap's 2007 State Championship