Towson opts out of spring football schedule in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Towson University football has announced it is opting out of playing a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021.

In a statement released Monday morning, Towson Athletics said: “The football team will prepare to hold traditional spring practices to lower the risks of long-term injuries and get ready for the 2021 season. All precautions will be taken, including COVID screening for players, coaches and staff."

ANNOUNCEMENT: Towson University will not be playing an intercollegiate football schedule during the 2021 spring season.https://t.co/1BIospXM5f — Towson Athletics (@TowsonTigers) October 19, 2020

In a phone interview with WHSV Monday, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said, at this time, he does not expect any other teams to opt out of the spring season. He also said the CAA still plans to play a divisional schedule in the spring of 2021. A conference schedule is expected to be released in late October/early November.

