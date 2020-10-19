Advertisement

Expect overnight closures on I-81 near exit 257 on Wednesday, Thursday

(Source: KOLN).
(Source: KOLN).(KOLNKGIN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Expect overnight closures if you are headed southbound on I-81 on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Oct. 21 and 22, in Rockingham County near the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville) interchange.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the closures will allow contractors to remove concrete bridge piers from the interstate median. The piers were part of the old Route 11 (Valley Pike) overpass bridge, which was replaced in September.

The southbound left lane will close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Both southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will detour onto the exit and entrance ramps at exit 257. Virginia State Police will direct traffic at the intersection of Route 259 (Maryland Road), Route 11 and the I-81 southbound ramps.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, you can visit 511Virginia.org.

