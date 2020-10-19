Waynesboro woman helps children during virtual learning

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Back in March, when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced schools in the Commonwealth would go virtual the rest of the school year, one Waynesboro woman decided she wanted to help.

Since March, Charrita Bryant has opened her home and transformed it into a learning environment for students in her community.

They call it “The Bryant’s Little Academy." It is a makeshift classroom equipped with school desks and laptops for children. Bryant hosts around 11 children, including four children of her own. She makes sure they are logged into their classes, completing assignments and even planning fun outdoor activities.

“I am sitting down there, I am on the computers making sure the work is done. I have to go back and use my memory from the 1900s. We are trying to figure out how to do things and everything is different now from the way we learned,” said Bryant.

Bryant says the children have become like her own and believes they are the future.

“If I didn’t care...I wouldn’t push as much. You know I don’t eat, I don’t sleep. My day starts at five in the morning and I have some kids that are here until at least nine at night,” said Bryant.

Bryant says she isn’t asking parents for any form of payment, but just asks for one thing.

“I always tell people... if you hit the lottery, just think about me,” said Bryant.

Bryant says she is always thankful for donations like Clorox wipes, snacks for the children and even school supplies. If you are looking to donate, you can drop all items off at Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro.

