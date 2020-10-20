Advertisement

1on1: Charles Hendricks, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

By Bob Corso
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear from Charles Hendricks, one of three Democratic nominees for Harrisonburg City Council.

For his website, click here:  https://www.hendricksforharrisonburg.com/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Virginia State Police respond to head-on crash in Augusta County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County.

Local

BRITE Bus offers fare-free rides to polling places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
BRITE Bus routes will get voters to most polling places in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro region.

Local

Staunton City Schools forming Equity Committee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Staunton school leaders have worked hard to bridge the divide when it comes to technology and nutrition. Now, they are taking the next step on working toward equity in the school system and reaching out to the community for help.

One On One

1on1: Charles Hendricks, candidate for Harrisonburg City Council

Updated: 1 hours ago
We hear from Charles Hendricks, one of three Democratic nominees for Harrisonburg City Council. For his website, click here: https://www.hendricksforharrisonburg.com/

Latest News

News

Seismograph at James Madison University records Saturday’s explosion in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“He recorded an event that basically stamped the time when the exact time the explosion occurred, adding a little bit of difference for the distance,” Eric Pyle said.

News

Domino’s in Harrisonburg continuing business, despite closed South Main St. location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Domino’s location in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg is closed for the time being after Saturday morning’s explosion damaged the exterior of the building.

Local health experts see a slow rise in COVID-19 cases within the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Across the commonwealth, experts are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Local health experts are warning to resist COVID-19 fatigue. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Monday, there are more than 160,000 cases in the state. Dr. Colin Greene is the Lord Fairfax Health Director. He said few outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District that are contributing to the rise. “While none of those outbreaks have been particularly large there have been enough of them that it is likely to have pushed the case count up,” Dr. Greene said. In an email, Dr. Laura Kornegay confirmed cases are also going up in the Central Shenandoah Health District as well, stating: “Our most current case counts per week are staying high (around 400/week), but instead of being mostly in the 18-24-year age range and related to educational outbreaks, the cases are now spread among age ranges and most are not related to outbreaks. We seem to be seeing more community-based transmission that is related to large gatherings, lack of mask use, lack of social distancing.” Dr. Allison Baroco specializes in infectious disease at Augusta Health. She said part of the reason we are seeing more cases is that people are starting to expand their social bubbles. “Anytime any of these bubbles intersect, there is always a risk that if one person is infected that could potentially lead to spread to others,” Dr. Baroco explained. Dr. Baroco said this coming holiday season will bring some tough choices. “If you have a family member that is severely immunocompromised, this might be the year to connect more virtually. For those people who are going to spend time with family over the holidays, we need to think about that time period the two weeks beforehand,” Dr. Baroco said. Dr. Greene said it is vital to remember the three W’s going into the fall: “Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.” To find a current number of cases in your city or county, click here.

News

Domino’s in Harrisonburg continues to get pizzas out to the community

Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Domino’s location in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg is closed for the time being, after Saturday morning’s explosion damaged the exterior of the building. All orders are being redirected to the Burgess Road location. “We were able to transfer our phone and internet orders so any customers in the city who tried to order, it automatically comes to our location on Burgess Road,” Becca Miller, local Domino’s franchise owner, said. With orders from both locations coming through one store, delivery drivers have been busy. Employees from the other location have also been working at the Burgess Rd. location. “I’ve had to deliver to a lot of places I’m not used to. It’s a lot places that were in the other stores area, so it’s very different,” Bri Lopez, a delivery driver at the Burgess Road location, said Owner Becca Miller said they are grateful no employees were in the store at the time of the explosion. “That morning it was really scary and concerning at first to make sure, you know, occasionally our managers will come in early to get started for a busy weekend. And until we found out they weren’t in the building, it was very scary,” Miller said. Miller says they’ve had inspectors to the building and are hoping to reopen when it is safe. “We will probably be ready to reopen mid-week as long as the city reopens miller circle," Miller said. Miller wants to remind customers to come to the Burgess Road location to pick up any orders. Miller Circle is still roped off. “We’re just thankful for all of our team members that they were willing to pitch in and they’ve had such a good attitude and spirit. And they just want to keep serving our customers," Miller said.

Augusta County

What to do if you smell gas in your home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
If you ever evacuate a structure after smelling gas, make sure to go the opposite direction the wind is blowing. Depending on the type of gas, the wind will carry the gas one way and you'll want to go the other.

Local

Surrounding businesses feel impact of Saturday morning explosion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, many businesses were still picking up glass after their stores were damaged from this weekend's explosion.