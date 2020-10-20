Advertisement

Amtrak holding 'Kids Ride Free' sale this fall

Published: Oct. 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak is holding a “Kids Ride Free” flash sale for this fall.

The sale runs Oct. 20-25 and allows one child ages 2-12 to travel free with each paid adult ticket. The sale will be valid for Amtrak coach and Acela Business Class from Oct. 26 to Dec. 17.

“Whether seeing family, taking a trip cross-country or going on a weekend excursion, we truly believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a release. “With our latest sale, customers can make a trip extra special and a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak.”

The sale is valid for AcelaNortheast RegionalAdirondackAmtrak CascadesCarolinianDowneasterEmpire ServiceEthan Allen ExpressHiawathaIllinois ServiceKeystone ServiceMaple LeafMichigan ServicesMissouri River RunnerHeartland FlyerPiedmontPennsylvanianSan Joaquins and Vermonter.

The sale also includes travel on the following national network: Auto TrainCalifornia ZephyrCapitol LimitedCardinalCity of New OrleansCoast StarlightCrescentEmpire Builder, Lake Shore LimitedPalmettoSilver StarSilver MeteorSouthwest ChiefSunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

There are blackout dates on the sale for Nov. 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30.

For more information on the sale and to purchase tickets, click here.

