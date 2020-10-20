Amtrak holding ‘Kids Ride Free’ sale this fall

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak is holding a “Kids Ride Free” flash sale for this fall.

The sale runs Oct. 20-25 and allows one child ages 2-12 to travel free with each paid adult ticket. The sale will be valid for Amtrak coach and Acela Business Class from Oct. 26 to Dec. 17.

“Whether seeing family, taking a trip cross-country or going on a weekend excursion, we truly believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a release. “With our latest sale, customers can make a trip extra special and a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak.”

The sale is valid for Acela, Northeast Regional, Adirondack, Amtrak Cascades, Carolinian, Downeaster, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Hiawatha, Illinois Service, Keystone Service, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Heartland Flyer, Piedmont, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins and Vermonter.

The sale also includes travel on the following national network: Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

There are blackout dates on the sale for Nov. 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30.

For more information on the sale and to purchase tickets, click here.