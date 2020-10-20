BRITE Bus offers fare-free rides to polling places

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - BRITE Bus is helping voters in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro region get to the polls fare-free.

Since the pandemic began in March, BRITE Bus has waved transit fees so riders would not be burdened by extra expenses during an unprecedented time.

Devon Thompson, the Transit Coordinator of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said they’ve offered fare-free rides to the polls in the past, and wanted to continue that this election season.

Early voters can catch a free ride, as well as voters on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Thompson said their bus routes will get voters to most polling places in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro region.

“On the Brite Bus website, all route information is listed. Where stops are and where the routes go," Thompson said. "People are more than welcome to call the customer service help number to get more information on how to get to their polling precinct, and whether or not we serve that polling location.”

She said they are asking riders to wear masks and social distance while on BRITE Buses.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes, click here, or call 540-943-9302.

