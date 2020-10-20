Advertisement

CEO of pharmaceutical company praises new, shorter, suicide hotline

The new 3-digit hotline will be “988.” The current suicide hotline is “800-273-TALK.”
Suicide prevention referral numbers card
Suicide prevention referral numbers card(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted rules this July to implement a new nationwide suicide hotline in 2022.

The new 3-digit hotline will be 988, similar to 911. The current suicide hotline is 800-273-TALK.

Shawn Singh is the CEO of VistaGen Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, that focuses on anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. VistaGen is in the process of developing a new anxiety medication.

Singh said this transition to a quicker hotline is critical, especially in a time when there are a lot of anxiety and depression provoking stressors, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having 988, digits that are right next to each other on every landline and every mobile phone, will just make it so much easier to dispatch some intervention, some kind of care, just like with 911,” Singh said.

Singh said in certain situations, seconds matter and having the number reduced to three digits makes all the difference.

Singh said he also hopes this movement to a new hotline number will help destigmatize mental illness.

“This is just another element that says, it’s a problem. We have ways to fix it. It’s okay to reach out for help. It’s not something you should be embarrassed about. It’s not something that you should be reserved in discussing with your family, your friends, your coworkers,” Singh said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘Not so fast’: Northam trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued

Updated: 39 minutes ago
overnor Ralph Northam is trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued.

State

Amtrak holding ‘Kids Ride Free’ sale this fall

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Amtrak is holding a “Kids Ride Free” flash sale for this fall.

State

Unemployment rate in Virginia rose to 6.2% in September

Updated: 44 minutes ago
irginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.

Local

Experts say dealing with addiction during a pandemic can increase feelings of isolation and stress

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia have announced more than 7 million dollars in funding for substance use disorder programs in the commonwealth.

Latest News

News

Local driving instructor hopes young drivers will be proactive on the road

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and one of the most important reminders is to always buckle your seatbelt.

News

Thousands in the Shenandoah Valley have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Whether it be by the ballot drop box, early in-person or by mail, thousands of people have already cast their votes for the 2020 election and registrars across the region are doing what it takes to be ready on election day.

Local

Neighborhood near Miller Circle finds debris after Saturday’s explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Three days after the explosion, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is still cleaning up debris, like pieces of roof in the park and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Local

Can a Halloween mask help prevent the spread of COVID-19? An infectious disease expert at UVA Health weighs in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Halloween is right around the corner and whether you’re opting for silly or scary, masks are a staple for many Halloween costumes. However, can they help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.