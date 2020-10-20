City plans to leave explosion debris in Blacks Run Creek during investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Following Saturday’s explosion the city of Harrisonburg has determined that the debris zone from the shopping plaza that was leveled has extended past Blacks Run Creek.

As the city continues its investigation on where the source of the explosion came from, it will not be removing the debris from the creek.

City spokesperson, Mike Parks, said the reason for this is to identify every piece of evidence that may have caused the explosion.

“Once we are able to rule out any of the debris as something we need to collect as a part of the investigation crews will be able to begin cleaning up that area,” Parks said.

Pieces of drywall and the building’s roof are still in the waterway and trees as of Monday. The city is looking in the area of the creek to make sure nothing goes undocumented.

“Any business that is in the area, any homeowner that’s in the area that is seeing debris in their yard, seeing damage should contact the city and work with us first to make sure that’s documented," Parks said.

If you have debris on your property or any damage from Saturday’s explosion the city is asking you to report it by calling (540)-217-5263.

