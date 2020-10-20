City seeks community input on Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is seeking residents' input for the update of the city’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, a survey is now available for community members to share their opinions and suggestions on where different types of housing can be constructed, where different types of businesses can operate, where buildings and structures can be located on a property, the number of parking spaces there are and how properties are divided to create two new parcels or to create who neighborhoods.

You can complete the survey at http://www.harrisonburgva.gov/zoning-subdivision-ordinances-update. The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

