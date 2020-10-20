Advertisement

Columbia Gas assisting investigators on Saturday’s explosion

Columbia Gas investigates explosion
(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Columbia Gas of Virginia is helping with the investigation surrounding Saturday’s explosion.

The company was on the scene with the first responders to check on the gas lines at the property. They tested their own equipment and pressure-tested the Columbia Gas pipelines.

Columbia Gas of Virginia said it checked all inspections and found they were are completed to protocol with no issues.

The company released this statement online: “Columbia Gas of Virginia successfully completed a final test confirming the operational safety and integrity of our natural gas distribution system at the site of an incident in Harrisonburg on Saturday.”

A company spokesperson said it was not a gas leak on their equipment.

“The moment we were notified of the incident our crews responded to make sure the situation was safe and shut off any gas service that might still be flowing to that area,” Karl Brack of Columbia Gas of Virginia said. “Once we made sure that situation was made safe, we joined the investigative team.”

Brack reminds people that anytime you smell gas or think you smell gas to leave the area and call 9-1-1, as well as always having their equipment checked regularly by a professional.

The City of Harrisonburg said the fire marshal’s office will remain on the scene this week to work and find more clarity to what happened inside the building before the explosion and fire.

Columbia Gas said they found no safety concerns in the surrounding area.

