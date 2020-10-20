Community can dispose of old, unwanted prescription drugs on Oct. 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Saturday, Oct. 24 is Drug Take Back Day in the Friendly City, and the Harrisonburg Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are encouraging the community to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

You can bring your pills for disposal to the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by accessing the rear parking lot of the building from West Elizabeth Street. Officials ask that you stay in your vehicles.

A secondary drop-off location on the same date and time in Harrisonburg will be held at the Iglesia Nueva Vida Pentecostal at 3051 Tasha Circle.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, and completely drive-thru, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The press release also says last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA, and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. The DEA has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired and unused prescription medications since the beginning of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov or call the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-432-8905.

